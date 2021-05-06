Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,653,000.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.49 and a 52 week high of $420.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.60.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

