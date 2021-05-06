Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $2,912,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

