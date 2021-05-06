Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,671 shares of company stock worth $3,088,840. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.