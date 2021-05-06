Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

