Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

