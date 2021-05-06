Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.97 to $1.07 EPS.

NYSE NUS opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

