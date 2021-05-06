WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of WOW opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

