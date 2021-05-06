Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

NYSE:XYL opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $117.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

