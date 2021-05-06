Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3,593.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

