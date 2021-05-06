Investors Research Corp Cuts Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

