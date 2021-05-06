Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 27 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,356.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,213.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,936.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

