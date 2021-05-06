Investors Research Corp Invests $70,000 in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

IGLB opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

