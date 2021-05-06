Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.50. Best Buy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.38 on Monday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

