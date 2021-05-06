22,200 Shares in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of PACE stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

