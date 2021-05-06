Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 116,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,967 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

