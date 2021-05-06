Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.