Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.