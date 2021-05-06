Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.