Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

