iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $105.75 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36.

