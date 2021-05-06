Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78.

On Monday, February 8th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00.

Visa stock opened at $229.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.45 and a 200 day moving average of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

