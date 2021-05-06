The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth Sells 100,000 Shares

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Isor Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.