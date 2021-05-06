Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett Sells 135,929 Shares

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $18,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

