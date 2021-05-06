Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,592 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

