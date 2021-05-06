Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $132.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

