Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

CRZBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.