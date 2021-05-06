Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price at $181.40

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFCZF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

IFCZF opened at $133.55 on Monday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $133.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

