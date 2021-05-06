Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price at $181.40

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFCZF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

IFCZF opened at $133.55 on Monday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $133.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

