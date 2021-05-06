Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

