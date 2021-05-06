Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

NLLSF stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

