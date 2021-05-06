Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $226.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta’s early approval and launch was a significant milestone for Vertex. Trikafta is crucial for Vertex’s long-term growth as it has the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. Meanwhile, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2021. Business development is also a priority. Vertex has collaborations with several companies. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Meanwhile, though Trikafta is expected to remain a key revenue driver in 2021, additional ex-US penetration and reimbursement agreements are uncertain. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,644 shares of company stock worth $2,495,298. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

