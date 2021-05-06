Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

