State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 216,600 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 882,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

