Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,857. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.02 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

