Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 805 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $560.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.27 and a 52 week high of $561.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

