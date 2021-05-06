Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 873 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $242.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

