Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

