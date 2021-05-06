Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

