Sidoti Upgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Buy

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in LCI Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.