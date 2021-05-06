Kinaxis’ (KXS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$200.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$199.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$146.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 243.52. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$224.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$172.73.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

