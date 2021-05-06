Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

SKE stock opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.