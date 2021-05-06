Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

SKE stock opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.