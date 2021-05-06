Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

TRI opened at C$117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$89.89 and a 12 month high of C$122.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.50. The stock has a market cap of C$58.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.67.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at C$119,957.51. Insiders sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 over the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

