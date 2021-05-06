Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POU. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.67.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -75.12.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

