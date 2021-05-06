ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 27.33.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

