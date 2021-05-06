Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $145.48 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

