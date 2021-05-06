Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 7.1%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 11,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,317,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. First American Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

