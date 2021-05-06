Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $29.03

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $27.18. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 559 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOR. B. Riley began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

