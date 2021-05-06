UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.97

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $924.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.