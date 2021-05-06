C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.63

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.63 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 46387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,093.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,519,000.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

