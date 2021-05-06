Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Drops By 16.1%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

MICCF stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

