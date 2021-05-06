Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.